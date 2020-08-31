1. Online Applications are invited for selection of candidates for recruitment to 03 nos. of Junior Stenographers on contractual basis.

2. Online Application registration will be made available from date 26.08.2020 till 25.09.2020 by 11.55 P.M in the official website of the Commission “www.ossc.gov.in”. Applications other than online mode shall not be accepted by the Commission.

3. Aspirants have to apply online using the official website of the Commission “www.ossc.gov.in”.By clicking on the tab ‘online application’ in the home page of the different advertisement for online application along with different useful details will be displayed on the computer screen. The instructions provided in this Advertisement are required to be read carefully before proceeding to complete the online application process. There will be 2 links under “Form Links” column for each advertisement. For Registration, For registered user login.

The last date for submission of online Application in response to this advertisement is 11.55 P.M. of Dtd.25.09.2020. The system will be automatically disabled from 11.55 PM of the said date after which the application form for this particular post will not be generated any more.

