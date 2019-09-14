OSSC Junior Clerk Admit Card 2019: the hall tickets or the admit card for the preliminary written exam for the post-Junior Clerk will be released on September 16, 2019, by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

OSSC Junior Clerk Admit Card 2019: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will soon release the hall tickets or the admit card for the preliminary written exam for the post-Junior Clerk. As per the recent notification released, the admit card will be available from September 16, 2019, the preliminary written exam for the post-Junior Clerk. Wherein the exam will be held on September 22, 2019, from 10.30 am to 12 noon.

Along with the release date of admit card, the commission has also declared another notification regarding the revision of vacancies. The revised number of vacancies is 132 now.

In an earlier notification released, the vacancies were revised to 206. As per the revised notification, 74 vacancies of Jr Clerk by engineering-in-chief (rural works) have been cancelled. Now, the vacancies are, 44 for junior clerk in engineers-in-chief (rural water supply and sanitation), 28 for junior clerk in the directorate of drugs control, and 60 vacancies are for junior clerk in chief-engineer minor irrigation.

Steps to download OSSC Junior Clerk admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), ossc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link which says, “click here for online application”

Step 3: Scroll down, and look for the advertisement no. 3996/OSSC for Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk link

Step 4: After that, click on registered user login.

Step 5: Enter your login credentials

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates must note that its mandatory for them to bring the hall tickets in the examination hall along with the identity proof as no one will be allowed to enter in the hall without the admit cards.

