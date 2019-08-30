OSSC recruitment 2019: The online applications have been invited for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) posts by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on the official website, ossc.gov.in. Candidates who are eligible for the position through the official website from August 30, to September 29, 2019. A total of 363 vacancies are to be filled through this job notification.

OSSC recruitment 2019: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited the online applications for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) posts. Candidates who are eligible for the position can apply through the official website from August 30, to September 29, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 363 vacancies were notified. Out of which 57 are available for Civil Junior Engineer and rest is for Mechanical Junior Engineer in Chief (Water Resource) Department.

More details are given below regarding the OSSC Junior Engineer Jobs such as educational qualification, application procedure, are below mentioned.

Important Date:

Last date of submission of the application: August 30 to September 29, 2019.

OSSC JE Vacancy Details

Name of the Post

Junior Engineer Civil – 257 Posts

Junior Engineer Mechanical – 106 Posts

Pay Scale:

Rs. 16,880/-

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Engineer Posts

Candidates should possess Diploma in Mechanical/Civil Engineer

Age Limit:

21 to 32 Years

(Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules)

Selection Procedure for Junior Engineer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of a written test and marks in educational degree/certificate

Steps to apply for the OSSC JE Jobs 2019

Candidates who are eligible can apply for the posts through OSSC’s website ossc.gov.in August 30, to September 29, 2019.

Application Fee:

Rs.200/- should be paid through online fee depositing process.

Qualification Details

Candidates should possess Diploma in Civil Engineering as conducted by Odisha State Council of Technical Education & Vocational Training or an equivalent qualification. It is applicable for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) from any institution as recognized by the Odisha State Council of Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTE&VT).

Candidates must have passed the examination on the closing date of the online application form.

Applicant must have Odia as one of the subjects in the HSC or passed examination in Odia equivalent to M.E. standard or passed in Odia as a language subject in the final examination of Class-VII. he/ she should have passed out a test in Odia in M.E. School Standard conducted by Education Department Govt. of Odisha on the date pr the application.

