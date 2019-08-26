OSSSC excise constable hall tickets 2019: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has published the Odisha excise constable, hall tickets 2019, candidates must download the Odisha excise constable admit cards 2019 from the official website of OSSSC or direct link has given below.

OSSSC excise constable hall tickets 2019: Odisha excise constable, hall tickets 2019 has been announced by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC). Candidates who are willing to appear for the Odisha excise constable exam 2019 can now download the hall tickets from the official website of OSSSC or click on the link osssc.gov.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that Odisha excise constable written test to be held on September 8, 2019, and for that candidates must carry their hall tickets, which can only be available from the official website of OSSSC and no other source. Its mandate for all those candidates who will appear in the Odisha Excise Constable exam 2019, to carry the hall tickets with them in the examination hall, in case the candidate forgot to carry his/her hall ticket, then officials won’t allow the candidate to appear for the exam.

Follow the steps to download the Odisha Excise Constable Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link osssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Recruitment News

Step 3: Click on the generated link of Odisha excise constable hall tickets 2019

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: To access the hall tickets candidates need to enter the roll number and security code

Step 6: The hall tickets will appear in PDF format

Step 7: Candidates must download the hall tickets or take a hard copy of it for future references

Note: For further queries, candidates can also mail OSSSC officials @support.osssc.od@nic.in

