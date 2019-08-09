OSSSC Excise Constable PSM and PET result 2019: The result for the PSM and PET round for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable has been declared by the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).

The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission or the OSSSC Excise constable PST and PET result 2019 has been announced. The results for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Measurement (PSM) is available on the official website of the commission. All the candidates who have appeared for the same can access and check their result by visiting the official website of the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), osssc.gov.in. OSSSC PET and PSM examination were conducted from January 18, 2019, to January 31, 2019. all the candidates who have qualified the test can appear for the written test which is scheduled to be held on September 8, 2019, at the approved examination centres in the district headquarters.

Steps to check OSSSC Excise Constable PSM, PET result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), osssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Written Test for recruitment to the post of excise constable present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the OSSSC Excise Constable PSM, PET result 2019.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

All the candidates who are selected for the written test are advised to keep a copy of the result with them for any sort of future reference. all those candidates who have cleared the PSM and PET test can now download their admission letter including details such as the date, venue and time of the examination from August 24, 2019.

