OSSSC Result 2019: OSSSC Excise Constable PET and PSM Result 2019 has been declared by the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission. Candidates those who had appeared for the test can check their result of Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test on the OSSSC website, osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Result 2019: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission or OSSSC Excise Constable PET and PSM Result 2019 has been declared on the official website Candidates those who had appeared for the test can check their result of Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test on the OSSSC website, osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC PSM and PET test were conducted from January 18, 2019, to January 31, 2019. Selected candidates will be eligible for the written test which is scheduled to be held on September 8, 2019, at all the approved examination centers in the district headquarters.

Steps to Check OSSSC Excise Constable PET and PSM Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSSC,osssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the related link which says ‘Written Test for the recruitment to the post of Excise Constable’

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: List of Roll Numbers of Candidates qualified for PET and PSM exam will appear in a pdf file.

Step 5: Press Ctrl+F to find your roll number.

Step 6: Save the copy of the PDF file for future reference.

Those Candidates who are selected in the written test are required to keep a copy of the result for future reference. Selected candidates can download their admission letter from the OSSSC website from August 24, 2019. The admission letter will include details such as the date, time and venue for the written test.No candidate will be issued a hard copy of the admission letter. For more details candidates can keep a track on the official website of the commission on osssc.gov.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App