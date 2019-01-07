OSSTET recruitment 2018: The result of the Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2018 has been announced on the official website @ osstet.in. The recruitment examination was conducted on October 5, 2018.

OSSTET recruitment 2018: The Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2018 is all set to announce the result for the recruitment exam that was conducted on October 5, 2018. It is expected to be announced anytime soon. The interested candidates can check the result anytime on the official website bseodisha.ac.in, osstet.in. The exam was scheduled to be conducted to recruit the teachers in state-based schools. Earlier, the results were to be announced on January 5. Later, it was postponed to January 7, 2019.

Check steps to know the result

Step 1: Go to the official website- osstet.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘results’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the link which says ‘OSSTET 2018 result’

Step 4: Log-in after using your enrolment number. The result will be displayed.

Alternatively, the candidates can check the result at bse.odisha.ac.in.

Function of OSST

The main function of OSST is to conduct High School Certificate Examinations (H.S.C.E.) and examinations of other courses prescribed by the Board.

To prepare the courses of studies, text books, teaching materials etc.

To publish and distribute/sell text books, syllabuses, lesson notes, work books and other related materials.

To issue the certificates of the examinations conducted by the Board equivalence certificate to the examinations of other State Boards.

To recognise the secondary schools for the examinations of the Board.

