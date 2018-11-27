The last date to apply for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is Today (Tuesday). Candidates who fulfil the criteria are advised to complete the online application process by today itself, latest by 11:45 pm.

The last date to apply for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) is Today (Tuesday). Candidates who fulfil the criteria are advised to complete the online application process by today itself, latest by 11:45 pm. Only those candidates who will fill the online application form including the application fee will be able to sit for the test. The last date to make the payment for the OTET exam is today ( Tuesday) however, candidates can fulfil their application forms till tomorrow midnight.

OTET 2018 HOW TO APPLY

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha and click on the OTET option, Then click on the “Log in to your account” option displayed on the screen.

If you have already registered, then enter your e-mail and password to access your online form. If not then, click on New Registration option. On clicking on the option, “Enter the required details there” and submit your registration.

You will be directed to the Login page again where you can enter your details to enter the online application process.

In case information submitted by you as seen from “Information Sheet” is correct, click “Next Payment & Declaration” button to go for “Declaration & Payment”.

OTET EXAM PATTERN

OTET 2018 exam pattern for paper 1 is such that there will be 150 multiple choice questions in the exam to be completed within 2.5 hours.

OTET 2018 exam pattern for paper 2nd is such that question paper will contain a total of 150 objective type multiple type questions. The duration of the exam will be 2.5 hours.

