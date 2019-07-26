OTET 2019: The application process for the upcoming Odisha TET 2019 is all set to close today. The OTET 2019 exam will be held in August and those who wish to apply must complete the application process by today on bseodisha.nic.in.

OTET 2019: The Board of Secondary Education in Odisha is all set to close the application process for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test or OTET 2019 through the official website – bseodisha.nic.in today, July 26, 2019. According to reports, the OTET 2019 exam will be conducted in the first week of August and all those who wish to appear in the Odisha TET this year must complete the online application process through the official website by midnight today.

The Board of Secondary Education in Odisha is the conducting authority of the upcoming OTET 2019 and candidates must note that the admit cards and examination details will be notified soon on the official website.

OTET 2019: Important Dates and Time

Commencement of online registration of OTET 2019 application – July 15, 2019

Closure of online registration process of application – July 26, 2019 (Till 5.00 PM)

Closure for editing application details – July 26, 2019 (Till 5.00 PM)

Last date for printing the application form – July 26, 2019 (Till 5.00 PM)

Online Fee Payment last date – July 26, 2019 (Till 5.00 PM)

How to apply for OTET 2019 online?

Visit the official website of OTET 2019 – bseodisha.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link FOR OTET-2019 “ http://202.191.140.165/otetmay19/ “

“ On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, click on the New Registration option if you have not registered yourself and fill the details in the form

Now, proceed by logging in to the application portal

Fill in the details such as Registration Number, Enter Registration Number, Password / DOB in the (DDMMYYYY) format, Enter Password and Security Code to Login (for already Registered Candidates)

Follow the instructions given in the notification – How to Apply

