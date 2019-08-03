OTET Admit Card 2019 has been released, the admit cards can be downloaded from August 2, 2019, to August 5, 2019.

OTET Admit Card 2019: OTET Admit Card has been released on August 2, 2019, by Board of secondary education, Odisha. The admit card is available on the official website of www.bseodisha.ac.in. The admit cards can be downloaded from August 2, 2019, to August 5 2019, The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test will be held in three shifts.

Details mentioned on OTET admit card 2019 are as the name of the candidate, name of the conducting board, name of the applicant’s father and mother, examination center code, venue to the exam center, duration of the online test, reporting time to the exam hall, photograph of the candidate, space for applicant’s signature, space for invigilator’s signature and important instructions for the test.

Steps to download OTET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Applicants have to visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education www.bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: In the latest update section you will find the OTET admit card 2019 link

Step 3: To download the admit card, the applicant has to enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of OTET admit card 2019 for future use

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and develops Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes.

