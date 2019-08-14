OU Results 2019: The results for the undergraduate CBCS courses has been declared by the Osmania University. All those candidates who had appeared for the 2nd, 4th and 6th-semester CBCS courses can check the results by visiting the official website of the university.

Steps to check UG CBCS Results

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Osmania University UG CBCS Results option

Step 3: Enter the login credentials, (roll number, course name)

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download Osmania University UG CBCS Results and take a printout for future reference.

A few days back, the University announced BCA Results 2019 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd-year students as well as for 1st and 2nd-semester students for Non-CBCS June – July Exam 2019. Candidates must note that the results of Bachelor of Computer Applications course and Bachelor of Engineering course have been declared by the University for students who have appeared for both CBCS and Non-CBCS exam formats.

OU Results 2019: List of websites

osmania.ac.in

manabadi.com

schools9.om

The Osmania University has also declared the Telangana State CPGET (Common Post Graduate Entrance Test) examination results held for the admission to various post-graduate courses including MA, MSc, MCom, PG Diploma courses and five-year-integrated programme for MA, MSc and MBA.

