OUAT Recruitment 2018 for 06 Senior Research Fellow Posts: The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has invited applications to fill up 06 posts of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) on a contractual basis. A Walk-in-Interview for the posts of SRF under various sub-projects of OUAT-BPCL collaborative project functioning under OUAT will be held on November 17, 2018, at 10 am in the Chamber of Dean, College of Agriculture, OUAT, Bhubaneswar. The interested and eligible candidates may appear the Walk-in-Interview with two recent passport size photographs, 4 copies of updated biodata, self-attested copies of all certificates and mark sheets/experience certificates etc. The original certificates and proof of age should be produced for verification at the time of interview. Candidates have to report at the selection venue sharp at 9.30am. A written test may be conducted if so needed.

The candidates not fulfilling eligibility criteria will not be considered for selection. The maximum age limit for the posts is 35 years by 31st August 2018. No TA/DA would be provided for attending the interview. The eligibility, remuneration, date and time of interview are given below.

Important Date

Date for Walk in Interview: 17 November 2018 (9.30 am), Ramiah Hall, College of Agriculture, OUAT Bhubaneswar

Vacancy Details

Senior Research Fellow (SRF) 06 Posts (Under Different Sub Project)

SP-1: 01

SP-3: 01

SP-5: 01

SP-6: 02

SP-7: 01

Educational Qualification

SP-1: M.Sc. (Plant Breeding and Genetics)/M.Sc. (Agril. Biotechnology)/ M.Sc in Biotechnology with Experience in Plant breeding, Plant Biochemistry and Plant molecular biology.

SP-3: MSc in Organic Chemistry/Soil Chemistry/Biochemistry/Botany with knowledge on Lignocellulosic Biomass/soil and plant analysis would be preferable.

SP-5: M.Sc (Microbiology) With knowledge on algal biotechnology

SP-6: M.Sc (Chemistry) with specialization in organic chemistry and M.Sc (Microbiology/ Biotechnology) with knowledge on fermentation technology

SP-7: M.Sc (Ag) in Agril. Economics/ Agri-Business Management with working knowledge in Computer skills

Salary/ Remuneration per Month: (Fixed)

SP-1: Rs 25,000/-

SP-3: Rs 25,000/-

SP-5: Rs 25,000/-

SP-6: Rs 25,000/-

SP-7: Rs 25,000/-

Age Limt

The maximum age limit for the posts is 35 years by August 31, 2018.

Website Link

http://www.ouat.nic.in/

