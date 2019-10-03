OUAT recruitment 2019: Walk-in-interview for the post of young professional II

OUAT recruitment 2019: Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has notified about the vacancies for the post of young professional II. Recruitment would be based on direct walk-in-interviews, so it is a very good opportunity for job seekers or for government job seekers. Candidates must go through the certain eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification.
Walk-in-interview will be conducted in the Committee Room in the office of Dean of Research, Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar on October 16, 2019, at 10:30 AM. Candidates need to apply on plain paper as per the proforma with all the certificates and ID proof attached. Candidates need to submit the form on the day of Walk-in-interview by 09:00 AM.
Direct link of the official website of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT)
Direct link of the official notification(Refer to the notification for a detailed explanation of the requirements)
OUAT recruitment 2019: Proforma for application
1. Name
2. Date of Birth
3. Post applied for
4. Mailing address
5. E-Mail and Telephone Number
6. Educational qualification / Division / Percentage
7. Experience (Attach Proof)
OUAT recruitment 2019: Important date and time
Walk-in-interview will be conducted on October 16, 2019
Time of the interview: 10:30 AM
Date of submission of the form: October 16, 2019
Time to submit the form: 09:00 AM
OUAT recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
Number of vacancies available: 02 posts
OUAT recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria
Applicant must have the degree of The Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & AH)
OUAT recruitment 2019: Salary
Rs 25,000 will be offered as salary for this post