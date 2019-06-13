OUAT Result 2019: The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) releases its application form from 21st February 2019 only through online mode.

Screen grab of the official website of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) .

OUAT Result 2019: The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) is likely to release the OUAT Result 2019 including merit list, pass percentage and cut-off marks today on its official website ouat.nic.in. Candidates, who appeared in the exam, can check their results @ ouat.nic.in. The OUAT had conducted the entrance exam on May 19, 2019. The university will also prepare a merit list of all the qualified candidates on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance exam and qualifying exam.

Only selected candidates are eligible to fill the admission form and submit their required scanned documents. As per the filled choices, merit list, category, seat availability, seats will be allotted to candidates. However, Candidates have to report to their respective department for further admission process.

Selected students will get admission in the field of agriculture, horticulture, agriculture engineering and technology, veterinary science and animal husbandry, computer science and application and many others.

OUAT 2019 result: Here are the steps to check the results on the official website

Step 1) Visit the official website – ouat.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link that reads “OUAT 2019 Result”

Step 3) Enter your Roll Number, Mobile Number and Date of Birth

Step 4) Click on the “Submit” button

Step 5) Download your OUAT Result 2019

Step 6) Take a printout for future reference

Important Dates

– Declaration of OUAT result – June 13, 2019

– Online Submission of Form ‘B’ begins on – May 28, 2019

– Online Submission of Form ‘B’ closes on – June 11, 2019

– Edit option in Form-B online – June 12 – June 14, 2019

– Provisional weightage available online – June 26, 2019

– Intimation-cum-Rank card available online – July 8, 2019

– Counselling and admission – July 20, July 22, July 26, 2019

– Admission of State Govt. Sponsored Candidates – July 29, 2019

– Orientation Programme – July 31, 2019

– Commencement of class – August 1, 2019

– Date of online application for spot (if required) – July 29 – August 1, 2019

– Intimation letter for spot admission available online – August 5, 2019

– Spot Counselling & Admission (if required) – August 8, 2019

