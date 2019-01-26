OUAT UG admissions 2019: The application process for undergraduate examination of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology will start from February 20, 2019. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology – ouat.nic.in. The university will release the admit card on its official website on April 15, 2019. The entrance examination is scheduled to be held on April 28 for admission into various undergraduate courses. To successfully apply for the exam, a candidate must have a Class 12 pass certificate with Science as a subject. The entrance examination will be conducted in 24 cities in and around Odisha.

Keonjhar, Khurda, Nayagarh, Phulbani, Purl, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur Jeypore, Jharasuguda, Kendrapara, Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Baragarh, Baripada, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Bhawanipatna are among the cities where exam will be held.

The university offers various agriculture courses including BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Forestry, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, B Tech (Agriculture Engineering), BSc (Hons) Community Science.

OUAT UG admissions 2019: How to download admit card

Go to the official website at ouat.nic.in Click on download admit card link Enter requisite details – registration, roll number Now your admit card will be displayed on your screen Download it and take a print out for future reference

