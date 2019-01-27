OUAT UG admissions 2019: The Under-Graduate entrance examination (OUAT) on February 20 will begin by Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, according to the official notification. The interested candidates can access the admit card through online on April 15, 2019.

OUAT 2019: The online application process for Under-Graduate entrance examination (OUAT) on February 20 will begin by Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology on the official website ouat.nic.in. The entrance examination is to be held April 28 for the admission into various undergraduate courses. The students with passing certificate of Class 12 examination with Science can apply for the entrance examination. The candidates can access the admit card through online on April 15, 2019.

Following are the steps to apply for OUAT UG admissions 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website, ouat.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘online admission link’ mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Click on submit after filling the login details

Step 5: Download the admit card, take out a print out for future use.

OUAT UG admissions 2019: Exam pattern

The examinations are to be held in four subjects with the total 200 marks.

Exam Paper pattern:

The examination paper will consist of the following subjects with following marks.

Physics- 50 marks

Chemistry- 50 marks

Mathematics/ Biology- 50 marks

Mental Ability- 50 marks

Exam cities:

The examination will be conducted in twenty-four cities in and around Odisha.

Exam cities- Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Baragarh, Baripada, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Bhawanipatna, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur Jeypore, Jharasuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Nayagarh, Phulbani, Purl, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sambalpur.

OUAT UG admissions 2019: Courses offered by the university

B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture

B.Sc (Hons) Forestry

B.Sc (Hons) Horticultre

B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering)

B.Sc (Hons) Community Science.

OUAT UG admissions 2019: Important dates

Online application process: February 20- March 24

Edit of online application form: March 25-29

Admit card opening date: April 15

Exam date: April 28, 2019.

OUAT is recognised globally recognised and locally relevant Premier Farm University in India. This provides leading-edge education, research, extension and outreach in agriculture and allied sciences. It focusses on the life-enhancing, socially sensitive, environmentally responsible and economically beneficial education in the current and emerging scenario of socio-economic-climatic-technological changes in India and across the globe.

