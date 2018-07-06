Osmania University has declared the OUCET 2018 results on its official website. Students can now download their rank cards and wait for the announcement of the dates of counselling to begin online soon.

According to reports, the university will be announcing the admission counselling dates soon on the official website. The counselling for admissions will be conducted online and the admissions will be based on the performance of the students in the entrance examination.

Students can check the OUCET 2018 Result and download the rank cards by following the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of Osmania University CET 2018: http://oucet.ouadmissions.com On the homepage search for the link that reads, “Download Rank Card “ Students will be directed to a different page Enter the necessary details and submit The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download your rank card and take a print out of the same for future reference

As per reports, the rank card should be kept safe as it will be required during the verification of the admission process. Candidates will have to affix their passport size photograph in the rank card, which will have to be attested.

