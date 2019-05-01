OUCPGET 2019: Osmania University has invited the application for the various Post graduation courses like MA, MSc, MCom, etc. All the students who are interested and want to apply for the same can visit the official website of the Osmania University, osmania.ac.in.

OUCPGET 2019: Apply online for various PG courses @ osmania.ac.in, date, syllabus and all you need to know

OUCPGET 2019: Osmania University organises a state level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) – 2019 for various post graduation courses including MA, MSc, MCom, etc, PG diploma courses and 5 years integrated programme like MA, MSc, MBA. The Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2019 will be held for admitting students in different post graduation courses offered by Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamaru university, Satavahana University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University for the academic year 2019, 2020. The application process for the same has started and the last date to apply online is May 30, 2019. The CPGET 2019 is scheduled to be held on June 14, 2019.

All the interested applicants can apply for the same through online mode by visiting the official website of the Osmania University, www.ouadmissions.com, www.tscgpet.com or www.osmaina.ac.in.

All the students who have qualified or are appearing in their final year of examination in the respective degree are eligible to apply for the entrance test and get admissions in various post graduation courses.

The registration fee for the students of SC, ST and Physically Handicapped category is Rs 600 and for the students of all other categories is Rs 800. In case of any additional subject, students should pay Rs 400 each for the applied course.

The entrance test will be a computer-based test (CBT). The syllabus for the CPGET 2019 will be available on the official website including www.ouadmissions.com, www.tscgpet.com or www.osmaina.ac.in.

The entrance test for all subjects will last for 90 minutes. There will be 12 examination centres across the state of Telangana, i.e., Adilabad, Hyderabad (West, East, North, South), Khammam, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Warangal, Kodad, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App