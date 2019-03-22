OVAS Recruitment 2019: Applicants are invited to apply for 878 Principal, PGT, TGT and other posts under Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), under the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha. Candidates are requested to apply for the post through the official website-oavs.in, on or before April 15, 2019.

OVAS Recruitment 2019: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan(OAVS), under the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha has released applications for 878 Principal TGT, PGT, PET, and other posts. The candidates eligible for the post can apply for the post on or before April 15, 2019. Candidates are requested to apply for the post through the official website-oavs.in

Important Dates:

• April 15, 2019: Last date of online Application.

• April 17, 2019: Last date of submission of online fee.

Vacancy Details:

• PGT English -81

• PGT Physics-80

• PGT Chemistry-88

• PGT Biology-49

• PGT Mathematics-58

• TGT English-59

• Principal -145

• TGT Social Studies-38

• TGT Odia (Regional language)-55

• TGT Maths-48

• TGT Science-58

• PET-59

• Computer Teacher-60

Educational Qualification:

• Principal –Candidates must have acquired 45% marks in aggregate Master’s Degree. B.Ed. (a course prescribed by NCTE) from an institution recognized by NCTE and affiliated to a recognized University. They should have passed Class 10th in MIL Odia. The candidate not having Odia as a subject up to Class 10 must have qualified at the single subject Odia examination up to High School conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Cuttack, Odisha.

• For All TGTs Posts: Candidates should have passed Class 10 in MIL Odia. The candidate not having Odia as a subject up to Class 10 standard must have qualified at the single subject Odia examination up to class 12 conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Cuttack, Odisha. Four years integrated Degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PH/SEBC candidates)or Bachelor’s Degree in Arts and Science in the concerned subjects with 50% in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PH/SEBC candidates) along with a degree in Bachelor in Education from a recognized Institution by the NCTE and affiliated to a recognized University.

• Physical Education Teacher (PET): Candidates should have Degree/Post Graduate Degree in Physical Education, therefore, B.P.Ed./M.P.Ed.from a recognized University/Institution. Capable of teaching in Odia and English.

• Computer Teacher (Contractual): Candidates should have B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science or I.T./MCA/M.Sc.I.T/M.Sc. Computer Science from a recognized University.Capable to teach in English and Odia.

• Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): Two years Integrated post Graduate course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject; with at least 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PH/ SEBC candidates) in the following subjects, or Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PH/ SEBC candidates) in the concerned subjects.

Selection procedure:

• Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and Interview round.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More