All India Students’ Association (AISA) has said that ten days are not enough to escape from the virus as a response to Delhi University’s decision to postpone the open-book examinations for final-semester students by ten days. The university will release a new date sheet for its open-book examinations on July 3, which was earlier scheduled to begin from July 1. Delhi University Teacher’s Association (DUTA), which has been against the idea of open-book examinations since the first announcement, said that the recent decision has only serves to increase stress for the students and agonize them.
It also said that the postponement of the exam by ten days due to the increase in Covid-19 cases indicates that the University believes that the situation is somehow going to miraculously improve by itself during this period. They are wondering if this is only a suspicious ploy to cover up its its unpreparedness for proceeding with the online process.
The postponement comes after a failure of the mock tests conducted by the administration. Apart from the technical failures in the mock tests as well as examinations of foreign languages, the servers of the university’s admission websites crashed after announcing open season. DUTA has demanded the immediate annulment of DU open-book examinations as lives and careers of more than four lakh students are hanging by a thread.
