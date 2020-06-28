Students and teachers of Delhi University have questioned the university's decision of postponing the open-book examinations by 10 days. They have said that the pandemic is not going to end in 10 days.

All India Students’ Association (AISA) has said that ten days are not enough to escape from the virus as a response to Delhi University’s decision to postpone the open-book examinations for final-semester students by ten days. The university will release a new date sheet for its open-book examinations on July 3, which was earlier scheduled to begin from July 1. Delhi University Teacher’s Association (DUTA), which has been against the idea of open-book examinations since the first announcement, said that the recent decision has only serves to increase stress for the students and agonize them.

It also said that the postponement of the exam by ten days due to the increase in Covid-19 cases indicates that the University believes that the situation is somehow going to miraculously improve by itself during this period. They are wondering if this is only a suspicious ploy to cover up its its unpreparedness for proceeding with the online process.

The postponement comes after a failure of the mock tests conducted by the administration. Apart from the technical failures in the mock tests as well as examinations of foreign languages, the servers of the university’s admission websites crashed after announcing open season. DUTA has demanded the immediate annulment of DU open-book examinations as lives and careers of more than four lakh students are hanging by a thread.

Also read: Delhi schools to remain shut till July 31 due to Covid-19 On June 24, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, ordered the University Grants Commission (UGC) to revise its guidelines on examinations and the academic calendar, to be issued in May. The minister’s order came amidst discussion over the cancellation of final semester exams, as varying reports suggested that a UGC panel had proposed scrapping final semester University exams altogether. DUTA welcomed the recommendations of the UGC committee and declared it as a victory for teachers and students alike.It said that the university had also ignored the HRD Minister’s public statement on June 24 advising the UGC to revisit its guidelines drafted earlier for intermediate and final-year students keeping in mind both the health and safety of students and staff. The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) has started #ScrapOBE campaign on social media, demanding that the University cancel the exams instead of postponing them.

