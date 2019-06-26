Panjab University has announced the result of the entrance exam on June 26, 2019. Candidates can check the result on the official website of Panjab University, puchd.ac.in.

Panjab University has announced the results for the PU BA LLB 2019 entrance exam on June 26, 2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their result on the official website of the Panjab University, puchd.ac.in.The entrance exam for admission to Panjab University BA LLB and B.Com, LLB programme was held on June 16, 2019. The answer key of the examination was released before the release of the Panjab University results, which was also uploaded on the official website of PU on June 18.

The PU result has been released in the online mode. All candidates have to constitute the roll number, candidates name, marks, rank and qualifying status. Panjab University will also release a merit list after the announcement of the results.

Steps to check PU BA LLB 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Punjab University, puchd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students have to Click on the link ‘PU BA LLB 2019 Result’

Step 3: Enter required details like login ID, password and submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Students have to Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Panjab University will release their admission form on July 1, 2019. Candidates can fill up their admission form till July 10, 2019.

The merit list will be declared on July 19, 2019. The provisional merit list will be published on July 22, 2019. The counselling will commence on July 24 and conclude on July 26.

