Panjab University PUCET 2019 Allotment Result 2019: The Punjab University has released the first seat allotment result 2019 for admissions on its official website – cetug.puchd.ac.in. The PUCET 2019 Seat Allotment Result is now available on the official website and candidates who have appeared in the PUCET 2019 entrance examination and counselling this year are advised to check the PUCET 2019 Allotment Result 2019.

The candidates can check their first PUCET seat allotment list by logging in to the official website of Panjab University. Candidates must note that the authority has activated a direct link to download the list from the official website – cetug.puchd.ac.in.

How to check the Panjab University PUCET 2019 Allotment Result 2019?

Visit the official website of Panjab University – cetug.puchd.ac.in

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “ PUCET 2019 Allotment Result 2019″ on the homepage

on the homepage On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new window

A pdf containing the name and roll number with alotted seats will now be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the PUCET 2019 Allotment Result 2019 – cetug.puchd.ac.in.

Meanwhile, the Panjab University had started the application process for the PUCET UG programmes from May 22, 2019 through the official website. Candidates must note that they have to confirm their seats as the allotment list has already been released by the authority.

