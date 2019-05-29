PU CET PG Admit Card 2019: Panjab University hall tickets @ cetpg.puchd.ac.in: Panjab University will release the PUCET PG 2019 admit card today, May 29, 2019. The candidates who have applied for the PU Common Entrance Test (PG) can visit the official website, @ cetpg.puchd.ac.in, to download their admit cards. According to a notification on the official website, it has been informed that the last date by which roll numbers will be available online is May 29, 2019.

PU CET PG Admit Card 2019, Panjab University hall tickets @ cetpg.puchd.ac.in: Panjab University will release the PUCET PG 2019 admit card today, May 29, 2019. The candidates who have applied for the PU Common Entrance Test (PG) can visit the official website, @ cetpg.puchd.ac.in, to download their admit cards. According to a notification on the official website, it has been informed that the last date by which roll numbers will be available online is May 29, 2019. The candidates are required to use his/her own login ID and Password to download their admit cards while generating Bank Challan. The students keep the fact in notice that no physical communication will be done for the purpose.

Those who have been planning to appear for the examination should carry their admit cards along with them to the examination centres. The candidates who won’t have their respective admit cards would not be allowed to take the entrance examination. The PUCET PG 2019 admit card will carry details including candidates name, exam centre details, exam schedule and the instructions. The candidates are advised to carry their a valid ID proof along with them to the examination centre.

PUCET PG Admit Card 2019: Steps to download hall tickets

The candidates are required to follow these simple steps to download their admit cards of PUCET PG 2019 from the official website of the Panjab University.

Visit the official website of Punjab University, @ cetpg.puchd.ac.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Admit Card’ or go to ‘Log in’

Enter the login Id and password that were evoked during the generation of the Bank Challan

Click on the Submit button

Download your PUCET PG admit card 2019

Take a print out for the future reference

The PUCET PG examination 2019 will be held from June 8 to June 9, 2019. The university will upload the answer key on June 18, 2019, while the applicants can raise objections to the answer key on June 20, 2019. The result will be declared on the official website of the PU between June 29 to July 1, 2019. The result will available to be downloaded from the website as no separate result cards will be issued to the candidates by the office.

