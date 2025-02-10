Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Interaction With Students

Join PM Modi for the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on February 10, 2025, at 11 AM. With guest speakers like Sadhguru, Deepika Padukone, and Mary Kom, learn how to manage exam stress, make career decisions, and achieve your goals. Watch live on Doordarshan, YouTube, and other platforms.

The highly anticipated Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 is set to take place on February 10, 2025, at 11 AM, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage with students, parents, and educators in a session aimed at tackling exam stress and providing invaluable advice for students to pursue their dreams. This edition promises to be more dynamic with a refreshed format.

Watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

The event will be broadcast live on several platforms, ensuring access for millions:

Doordarshan

Swayam & Swayam Prabha

PMO’s Official YouTube Channel

Social Media platforms of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

With over 50 million registrations already in place, the session will be hosted at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

What’s New This Year?

This year’s edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha introduces a new format comprising eight episodes. PM Modi will be joined by several influential figures, including spiritual leader Sadhguru, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, and sports icons Mary Kom and Avani Lekhara, who will offer advice on topics such as exam stress, career guidance, and societal expectations.

Focus Areas in 2025:

Sports & Discipline: Insights from Olympic medalists MC Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj on how to stay focused and resilient under pressure.

Mental Health: Deepika Padukone will share her perspective on handling anxiety and maintaining emotional well-being.

Nutrition & Health: Experts like Rujuta Diwekar and Shonali Sabherwal will discuss the importance of healthy eating habits, sleep, and managing energy levels.

Technology & Finance: Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta will cover how technology influences education and the importance of financial literacy.

Creativity & Positivity: Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will encourage students to cultivate a positive mindset and foster creativity.

Mindfulness & Mental Peace: Sadhguru will guide students with mindfulness techniques to stay calm and balanced.

Success Stories: Top performers from competitive exams such as UPSC, IIT-JEE, CLAT, and CBSE, along with previous PPC participants, will share their inspiring stories.

In addition, 2,500 students selected through a nationwide registration process will join the main event. These students will receive Pariksha Pe Charcha kits, enhancing their experience. The top 10 “Legendary Exam Warriors” will even have the unique opportunity to visit PM Modi’s residence.