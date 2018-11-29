Patent Agent exam result 2018: The Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks has released the results of Patent Agent exam 2018 on its official website. candidates can now download the results by logging into - ipindia.nic.in

Patent Agent exam result 2018: The Patent Agent exam result has been declared on the official website of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks yesterday, i.e. on November 28, 2018. The results have been published on the website and are available to be downloaded from – ipindia.nic.in. All the canbdidates who had appeared for the Patent Agent exam can check the official website and download their respective results by following the instructions given below.

The Patent Agent exam 2018 was conducted at Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Nagpur on October 28, 2018 where more than 2, 500 candidates have reportedly appeared in the Paper 1 examination while 2,782 wrote in the Paper 2. A total of 4,373 candidates had initially submitted applications for the examination.

Candidates can follow these instructions to download the Patent Agent exam result 2018:

Log into the official website – ipindia.nic.in

Under the column, “News & Updates” Search for the link that reads, “Eligible Candidates for Viva-Voce, Patent Agent Examination -2018”

Click on the link

Canbdidates will be taken to a pdf

The names of the selected candidates will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Check the PDF and see if your name exists on the page

Download the pdf and take a print out of the same uif necessary for future reference

To go to the official websuite of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks directly and download the results, click on this link: http://www.ipindia.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More