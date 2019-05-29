Patna High Court recruitment 2019: The Patna High court has invited application for the recruitment to the post of a personal assistant. All the candidates who are interested in the recruitment can apply for the posts by following the mentioned format in the official notification before the last date of application which is June 11, 2019.

Patna High Court recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 131 personal assistant posts, check last date, how to apply and other details

Patna High Court recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for recruitment to the posts of personal assistant by the High Court of Judicature at Patna (Patna High Court). All the candidates who are interested in the recruitment can apply for the posts by following the mentioned format in the official notification before the last date of application which is June 11, 2019.

Important dates for Patna High Court Recruitment 2019:

First date to apply online for the recruitment: May 22, 2019

Last date to apply for the recruitment: June 11, 2019

Vacancy details for the Patna High Court recruitment 2019:

Personal assistant: 131 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria for the Patna High Court recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification: The candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in any stream or its equivalent from a recognized university. Candidates must possess a certificate of English typing and English shorthand from an institution recognized or registered with or by the government.

Age limit: The upper age limit for the recruitment is 35 years and the lower age limit for the recruitment is 25 years.

Examination Fee: The candidates of the General category are supposed to pay Rs 700 as examination fee, the candidates of the SC and ST category will have to pay Rs 350 as examination fee, the candidates of th physically disabled category will have to pay Rs 175 as examination fee.

Note: If the examination fee will be once paid then it will not be refunded.

Reservation criteria:

Scheduled castes: 16 per cent

Scheduled tribes: 1 per cent

Extremely backward class: 18 per cent

Backward class: 12 per cent

Physically handicapped: 3 per cent

How to apply for the Patna High Court recruitment 2019:

All the interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting via online mode before the last date which is June 11, 2019. After submitting the online applications, all candidates are supposed to take out a print of the finally submitted application for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App