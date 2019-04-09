Patna University PUCET 2019: Patna University will soon conduct entrance examinations for different programmes. The students who wish to pursue Bachelor's programmes woll have to appear for the B.Ed entrances test while the ones who want to study in Master's programmes will sit for the entrance test if M.Ed and those who want to go for law courses can give the LLM entrance examination.

As of now, the university has not issued any notification regarding the dates of the entrance examinations but it will soon be out on the official website.

Patna University has commenced the admission process days back and now, the authorities are going to close it soon. Patna University will end the admissions on May 15, as per the notifications released.The candidates who want to study in Patna University can still apply for admissions as the registration procedure is still open. Using the online mode, the students can easily apply. The students will have to submit an application fee of 300 rupees to register themselves for an undergraduate programme and Rs. 500 for the post graduate programmes.

As of now, the university has not issued any notification regarding the dates of the entrance examinations but it will soon be out on the official website. Until then, we have brought some important details about the courses.

BA, B.Com (Hons)

The entrance examination for the courses of undergraduate programmes like BA and B.com will take place soon. The time limit alloted will be 2 hours to complete the paper. Comprising of 100 marks on total, the paper will be divided into two parts. The first part, Humanities and social science would take 60% composition and the second part .current affairs would carry 40% marks.

B.Sc (Hons)

The entrance examination for the courses of undergraduate programmes like B.sc will also be taking place soon. The time limited alloted to the candidates will be two hours. The question paper will be of 100 marks on total. Only objective questions will be asked, with each question carrying one mark!

LL.B

The students should note that the examinations of LL.B program would also be of two hours. The paper will carry 100 marks on total, in which 60 marks question will belong to Legal aptitude and 40 mark questions will be from General knowledge. All the questions will be in objective form and each question will contain 1 mark.

Eligibility criteria!

The students who have passed (10+2)with minimum marks are eligible to sit for the examinations of undergraduate programs.

The students who have not applied yet, can easily register themselves with these easy steps! Take a look!

1. Go on the official website of Patna University patnauniversity.ac.in

2. Find and click the option of “Apply Online”.

3. Provide the credentials required including registration number, mobile number and email id

4.As instructed, upload the scanned passport size photos

5. Pay the application fees from any means chosen. The students can pay through credit card, debit card or net banking.

6. Now, submit the form.

7. Download and get a print of the form for further use.

