Patna University PUCET 2019: The Patna University which invited the application for an entrance examination for various programmes to the admissions in Bachelor’s programmes, B.Ed entrance test, M.Ed entrance test for Master’s programmes, and, for law courses, LLM entrance test on the official website, patnauniversity.ac.in. The online application process of the Patna University will end on May 15, 2019. The interested students can apply online after submitting the application fee. For undergraduate programmes, the candidates need to pay Rs 300, and, Rs 500 for postgraduate programmes. The entrance dates (PUCET 2019) will be notified soon.

Patna University PUCET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- patnauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on link ‘apply online’

Step 3: In the new window, submit the details like registration number, mobile number and email id

Step 4: Upload scanned passport size photos

Step 5: Duly make the payment through credit card, debit card or net banking

Step 6: After completing the application process, click on submit

Step 7: Download it and take out a print out for future use.

Patna University PUCET 2019: Entrance test

BA, B.Com (Hons)

The duration of the entrance examination for BA, B.Com program is two hours. The paper is of 100 marks consisting of 60 marks, from Humanities and Social Science. Rest, 40 marks are alloted for Current Affairs. The paper will contain one mark each.

B.Sc (Hons)

The candidates who have applied for B.Sc (Hons) program will have to give an examination for two hours. the paper will be of 100 marks consisting of 70 marks from Mathematics/ Biology, Physics and Chemistry. There will be multiple choice of questions containing one mark each.

L.L.B

The duration of the LL.B program is two hours. The paper will be of 100 marks consisting of 60 marks from Legal Aptitude, and, rest 40 marks are for General Knowledge. There will be objective questions containing one mark each.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates need to pass (10+2) examination with minimum marks.

