Periyar University result 2018: Tamil Nadu located Periyar University has declared results for both undergraduate and postgraduate exams, following its tradition of releasing results on the first day of the year. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website at periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Periyar University result 2018: Tamil Nadu located Periyar University has declared results for both undergraduate and postgraduate exams, following its tradition of releasing results on the first day of the year. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website at periyaruniversity.ac.in. The university had conducted the exams in April month last year. However, the university is yet to fix a technical glitch that is restricting students from checking their results.

Students are advised to wait for some time as the website has been facing huge traffic. The university will conduct the exams for 2019 sessions for both PRIDE and regular mode in January. The admit cards for the same was released earlier on the varsity website.

The university, named after the great social reformer EV Ramasamy, has announced that it will launch many new programmes including Bsc Mathematics (actuarial science), B Com (financial marketing analytics), BCom (security marketing practices), MSC computer science (data analytics).

Know how to check results:

Log on to the official website of Periyar University – periyaruniversity.ac.in On the homepage, click on the results tab under the Faculty/Student Link section Now you will be redirected to a new page Click on April 2018 UG/PG Examination result Enter your credentials and check result Download it and save for future reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More