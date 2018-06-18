The Periyar University will soon release the Periyar University Result 2018 for both the undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their Periyar University Result 2018 on the official website of the university i.e. periyaruniversity.ac.in. Given below are steps to check Periyar University UG and PG Result 2018.

The Periyar University will soon release the Periyar University Result 2018 for both the undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The result was scheduled for today, June 18 at 11:00am but due to heavy traffic at the official website, it wasn’t released. The results will be declared soon as the website is back to normal. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their Periyar University Result 2018 on the official website of the university i.e. periyaruniversity.ac.in.

In 2017, the university announced the results for postgraduate and undergraduate on June 15. The examination which was held in April is likely to release soon. If you have appeared for the examination and are waiting for the results, follow the given below steps to check your result.

Steps to check Periyar University UG and PG Result 2018:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of Periyar University i.e. periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Click on the link that says UG and PG 2018 Results.

Enter all the required details that include, registration number and date of birth.

Submit the information.

The Periyar University UG and PG Result 2018 will appear on the screen.

Download the result.

Take a print of the result for future references.

The examination for undergraduate and postgraduate was held in April and May by the Periyar University of Salem. Students are requested to recalculate within 10 days from today if they are not satisfied with their results.

