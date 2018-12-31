Periyar University 2018 results: The Periyar University is all set to declare the result for both undergraduate and postgraduate exams tomorrow- January 1, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website - periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Periyar University 2018 results: The Periyar University is all set to declare the result for both undergraduate and postgraduate exams tomorrow- January 1, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in. The exams were conducted in April 18. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates.

Know how to check Periyar University result:

Log on to the official website of Periyar University – periyaruniversity.ac.in On the homepage, click on the results tab under the Faculty/Student Link section Now you will be redirected to a new page Click on April 2018 UG/PG Examination result Enter your credentials and check result Download it and save for future reference

About University:

The University was named after the great social reformer EV Ramasamy, popularly known as Thanthai Periyar. It has 28 departments and 101 affiliated colleges. The University bagged 90th rank among Indian Universities by Ministry of Human Resource and Development NIRF 2018.

