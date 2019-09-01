Periyar University Result 2019: Periyar University had declared the result of undergraduate and postgraduate. Candidates who had appeared in the supplementary exam can now check the result on the official website of Periyar University.

Periyar University Result 2019: Supplementary results for undergraduate and postgraduate has been announced by the Periyar University. Candidates who had enrolled in the examination can now check the result on the official website of Periyar University or click on the link periyaruniversity.ac.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that the Supplementary results for undergraduate and postgraduate will only be available on the official website of the university and no other source. To access the result andites need to fill all the required credentials like roll number, security code, the result will appear in the PDF format and candidates must have a good internet connection.

Follow the steps to check the Periyar University Supplementary Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the floated link

Step 3: Click on the link August 2019 Supplementary Examinations UG / PG Results

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Enter DoB and registration number

Step 6: The result will appear in a PDF format

Step 7: Candidates need to download the result or take a hard copy of it

The result includes like candidates roll number, programme name, subject, marks scored and status qualify. apart from this university has also released these links PhD – Doctoral Committee New Format, Dept of Chemistry – Application for the Post of JRF, Best Teacher/Best Researcher Award, PhD Online Application Available, CBSE – Unfair means Notification – 2018, BC/MBC Scholarship Link, SC/ST Scholarship Link.

Direct Link

