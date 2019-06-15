Periyar University result 2019. The University of Periyar has released the Undergraduate and Postgraduate results on its official website. The final results are available on both the university and the respective college websites.

Periyar University result 2019 @periyaruniversity.ac.in: The results of Undergraduate and postgraduate results of the Periyar University, Selam has been released. It has been reported that many candidates have appeared for the exams and they have been waiting for the results since long. The final results are available on both the university and the respective college websites.

The result has been made available on the official website of the university. The university has declared the result today afternoon and the same can be checked from the official website i.e. periyaruniversity.ac.in. The University has conducted these exams in April 2019.

Periyar University result 2019: Steps to check results UG and PG results.

Step 1: Visit the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the given link for the UG/PG April results.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and required information.

Step 4: Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Last year, in 2018 the results were declared on June 15, and this year also the University had declared the results on 15, June 2019.

Periyar University was established in the year 1997. The university has more than 105 affiliated colleges which offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the different streams. Over 1.35 lakh students are studying in the affiliated colleges.

Students must note that the re-evaluation process will be available within 10 days from the release of the results. For Undergraduate Course the re-evaluation fees are Rs 350 and for Post Graduate course the re-evaluation fees are Rs 450. Students will also be given the duplicate answer sheets. The Periyar University Grants Commission has granted 2f, 12 (B) and re-accredited with NAAC ‘A’ in the year 2015.

