Periyar University will soon declare the result of the under graduate, post graduate results.The result will be out soon on the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in. All under graduate,post graduate exams was conducted in April this year.

Periyar University , Salem(Tamil Nadu) likely to announce the UG and PG results for the April examination soon.Those students who appeared in the examination can now check their result on the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The under graduate, post graduate exam was conducted in April this year.Students can apply for re-evaluation, re-verification and issue of duplicate answer sheet after 10 days of the declaration of the result.Those students who have done an undergraduate course,will have to pay Rs. 350 rupees for re-verification,re-evaluation and issue of duplicate answer,for students enrolled in postgraduate courses will have to pay Rs 450 for the same.Students who appeared for the examination will also receive result on their registered phone number via SMS.Last year the result had released on June 15.

Periyar University, named after famous social reformer Thanthai Periyar EV Ramasamy was established in 1997 by the Tamil Nadu government.106 colleges from four districts of Tamil Nadu are affiliated with the Periyar University. 1.35 lakh are studying in this 106 affiliated colleges.

Steps to check the Periyar University PG & UG Results 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the given link for the ‘UG/PG April results’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number,date of birth and other required information.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App