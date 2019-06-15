The Government of Tamil Nadu had established the Periyar University at Salem on September 17, 1997. The University covers the area comprising four districts namely Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. The University bagged 68th rank among Indian Universities by MHRD NIRF 2019. The University is named after the Great Social Reformer EV Ramasamy who is affectionally called Thanthai Periyar.

Periyar University Results 2019: Here are the steps to download/ check results

1) Go to the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.

2) On the home page, the link for the UG/PG April results would be activated.

3) Submit your Roll Number, Date of Birth etc

4) Results will be displayed on the computer screen

5) Take a print out for future reference

