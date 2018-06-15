The Undergraduate and Post Graduate results for the previous session is expected to be declared by Periyar University on its official website today. Students can check their results and download the same as soon as it is published by the varsity at periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Periyar University UG and PG Result 2018: Periyar University is likely to declare the result for Undergraduate and Post Graduate examination today, June 15, 2018. The results will be published on the official website and students who have appeared for either of the examinations are advised to keep checking the website of the varsity.

The official website of the varsity is periyaruniversity.ac.in and students can download their result as soon as it is out. According to reports, the graduation and post-graduation examination for the academic year 2017-18 was conducted by the varsity in April this year and following last year’s trend this year too the results are set to be out on June 15. Apart from availing the results online, students can also visit the university to collect their result status.

ALSO READ: DU Admission 2018: Admit cards for UG entrance exam released, download @ du.ac.in

Students can check Periyar University UG, PG result 2018 with the help of the following steps:

Visit the official website of Periyar University, periyaruniversity.ac.in Click on the result section blinking on the homepage Students will be directed to a new page Here, enter the necessary details such as your registration number and date of birth Now submit the same Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer, laptop or mobile phone Download the result and take a print out for future reference

In case students want to apply for revaluation, they have to apply for the same within 10 days from the result declaration date. For further assistance, they can reach out to their college principals or head of departments to discuss the matter. An official notification for re-totalling and revaluation process will soon be released by the Controller of Examinations of the Periyar University and students can access it on the official website.

Click on this link to go to the official website of the varsity: http://www.periyaruniversity.ac.in/

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2018: Online registration for state quota counselling starts in Jammu and Kashmir

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More