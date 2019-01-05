Periyar University UG, PG Result 2018: The November semester result has been declared by the Periyar University on the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in. However, due to high traffic on the official website, the candidates will be caused inconvenience as it is not working properly.

Periyar University UG, PG Result 2018: The Periyar University administration has announced the semester result of the November exams for Undergraduate and Post-Graduate exams, on the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in. The examination was held in November 2018 on their official website. Due to heavy traffic on the official website, many students are facing problems in accessing the websites. The result has been issued in different formats for students, affiliated colleges and for departments by the University.

Some steps to check the result of the Periyar University Result 2018 For UG, PG November Exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website for Periyar University: www.periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Under the ‘News’ section of the website, click on the UG/PG result link as displayed.

Step 3: The link which says ‘Student Login’ for UG/PG course, click on it.

Step 4: Enter your required details. Click on submit.

Step 5: Download your result as displayed.

The links of the result are not responding on the website. Here is the important note for all the students, they are advised to wait and check again after some time.

Earlier, the University declared the results for the exams held in April 2018. The exam results are still available on the website. The November result is expected to be released in the first week of January.

