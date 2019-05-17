PESB Recruitment 2019: The applications for director (technical post will be closing on July 4 and candidates are required to apply at the earliest, though the applications are closing on July 4.

Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has invited applications for Director (Technical) Post. Eligible candidates are required to apply for the available opening by July 4, 2019, which is the last date to send applications.

Job Description: The applications are open for Director (Technical) post, who is one of the members on board of directors. He/She reports to the Chairman and Managing Director. The person is responsible for overall supervision, coordination, planning and execution of various projects that are undertaken by MECL. Along with that, the physio-financial targets and completion of projects in a cost-effective manner is looked after by the same person.

Age: On the date of occurrence of vacancy (DOV)

Qualification:

The applicant should be an engineering graduate in Mining/Mechanical Engineering/ Post Graduate in Geology or Applied Geology or Geophysics from a recognized university/ Institute with a good academic record.

Work Experience: The applicant should possess technical/operational experience at a senior level of management in a large organization with at least 5 years of experience in mining/drilling/exploration projects

Pay Scale/Rank/Level:

The minimum length of service in the eligible rank, the level will be one year for internal candidates and two years for others on the date of the vacancy. Take a look at the pay scale below:





Submission of Application:

1. The applicants should send their applications through government officers, including those of the Armed Forces of the Union and All India Services through Cadre Controlling authority. They can also send their applications via CMDs/MDs or functional directors in the State PSE

2. Those sending the application via private sector must submit documents such as annual reports of the company currently working for the three financial years. They should also carry along copies of self-attested education certificates.

For more details, you can refer to the official notification issued by PESB here: pesb.gov.in

