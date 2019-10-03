PESSAT 2020: The application forms for PES University will be started from today, October 3, 2019. Candidates who wish to apply for the various courses offered by PES University must visit the official website to register themselves.

PESSAT 2020: PES University will begin the registration process from today, October 3, 2019. The application forms will be released on the official website of PES University. Candidates who wish to register themselves for their all India online entrance exam must visit the official website and can apply for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

PESSAT is the all India entrance examination for admission to various courses offered at the three campuses of PES University. There are various undergraduate and post-graduate courses offered by the University are B.Tech, BBA / BBA HEM, B.Des, BBA LLB, BA LLB, BCom LLB, B.Arch, MCA, MBA, M.Tech, M.Tech by research, Ph.D.

Candidates applying for the PESSAT must complete the five steps which include registration and application process. As per the recent notification issued by the University, the B-Tech examination will be held in May 2020 and the examination for other courses is scheduled to be held from January 15 to July 2020.

The registration fees are Rs 1050 and candidates are advised to keep the photo-ready before applying for the various programs. Followings are the steps through which the candidates can apply for PEESAT 2020,

Step 1 includes the registration process, in which they should select the course and then enter your name, date of birth, gender, and registered email ID.

Step 2: After completing the registration process candidates must enter the details which includes candidate’s nationality, category, place of birth, PwD details, communication details, parents/guardian details, qualifying examination details, branch details, and the test center preferred in the application form

Step 3: After filling the details candidates must upload the documents which include the scanned images of passport size photograph as per the size is given.

Step 4: The next steps include the payment of application fees which is Rs 1050. Candidates must select the mode of the payment in order to complete the payment process

Step 5: After that candidates must submit the application form and take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

