PGCIL Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Diploma Trainee and others by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. Candidates can log in to the official website powergridindia.com of PGCIL to check further details regarding the notification.

PGCIL Recruitment 2018: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited applications for 58 Diploma Trainee and others posts on its official website. Interested candidates can check the official website of PGCIL and apply for the same before the closure of the application process at www.powergridindia.com on or before October 02, 2018.

Moreover, applicants should note that they can submit their online application form till 11:59 pm on the last day for submission of application on the official website. The candidates applying for the posts should also note that they must not be less than 27 years as on the last date of the application form submission. However, age relaxation is available for the reserved category candidates as per the norms.

Vacancy Details of PGCIL Recruitment 2018:

Diploma Trainee (Electrical): 25 posts

Diploma Trainee (Civil): 5 posts

Junior Officer Trainee (HR): 3 posts

Junior Technician Trainee (Electrical): 25 posts

How to apply online?

Visit the official website of PGCIL – www.powergridindia.com Search for the recruitment link that reads, “‘Recruitment For The Post Of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil) & Jr. Officer Trainee (HR) in ER-I Advt. No. 03/ER-1/2018 dated: 08.08.2018” and click on it Candidates will be directed to a different page Read the details on the notification Now go to the Apply Online option Register and login Now, fill in the necessary details and submit Take a print out of the application form for future reference

To apply directly, click on this link: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57676/Instruction.html

