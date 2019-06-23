PGIMER 2019 admit cards out: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has released the admit cards for the PGIMER 2019. Candidates can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), pgimer.edu.in

PGIMER 2019 admit cards out: The admit cards for the PGIMER 2019 have been issued today. The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh announced the PGIMER 2019 admit cards today as per the official notification issued by the Institute. All the candidates who have applied for the PGIMER 2019 can download their respective admit cards by visiting the official website of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), pgimer.edu.in. As per the media reports, the PGIMER 2019 admit cards have been released for different exams in different courses.

Steps to download PGIMER 2019 admit card 2019:

Steps 1: Visit the official website of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), pgimer.edu.in.

Step 2: Find and tap the link related to the specific URL present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the application number and password in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Enter the security key show on the page.

Step 6: Verify the link and tap the login button.

Step 7: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download the PGIMER 2019 admit card.

Step 9: Take a print out of the PGIMER 2019 admit card and keep a copy of it with you.

Candidates must keep it in mind that the admit card or the hall ticket is a mandatory document and if they fill to carry it to the examination centre along with them, then they will now be allowed to give the exam or enter the exam hall. All the candidates are advised to check all the details thoroughly on the admit card and are supposed to carry a supporting ID proof with them.

