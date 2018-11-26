The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh offers admission in various courses like MHA, MD, MS, DM. M.Ch, M.Sc. Nursing, Ph.D. The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research 2019 entrance test is conducted twice in a year.

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh will announce its PGIMER 2019 result for MD/MS for January 2019 session today. The officials have confirmed that it will publish The PGIMER MD/MS result around 4:00 pm today. The result can be checked online at PGIMER official website pgimer.edu.in.

Candidates who will score the qualifying percentile will only get admission. An overall merit list will be released on the basis of percentile scored.

1. For General and Sponsored candidates- 55%

2. For Candidates from OBC, OPH, SC/ST, Rural Area, Foreign Nationals- 50%.

3. Bhutanese Nationals- 45%

Steps to check result:

Step 1. on the homepage click on the link- MD/MS January 2019 result

Step 2. log in by entering details like Application number and PAssword

Step 3. Click on the submit button

Step 4. Check your result @ pgimer.edu.in

Though the reserved category candidates are eligible for admission for the general seats as well. A combine general category merit list will be released for the aspirants. There will be no clinical or practical examination for MD/MS course. Selection of the aspirant will be done on the basis of their merit in the PGIMER 2019 examination. The final selection of the Aspirants will be done only after the counseling round.

Aspirants will be allocated to various disciplines on the basis of personal counseling. Candidates who are not present for the counseling for any reason will not be eligible for admission.

