PGIMER Chandigarh admit card 2019: The PGIMER 2019 hall ticket for PG courses has been issued by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh. Candidates can now download the PGIMER 2019 hall ticket from pgimer.edu.in.

PGIMER Chandigarh admit card 2019: The hall tickets of PGIMER 2019 examination has been published by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh through its official website – pgimer.edu.in. All the candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming entrance exam can now download their respective admit cards from the official website by following the instructions mentioned below.

The PGIMER 2019 is being conducted by the authority for admission to various courses. The entrance examination has been scheduled to be conducted in the last week of June this year.

How to download the Chandigarh admit card 2019?

Visit the official website of the authority as mentioned above

Click on the link that reads, Download Chandigarh admit card 2019

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the registration number and submit

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference in the future

Here’s the direct link to download the PIGMER Chandigarh Admit Card 2019 from the official website of the authority: pgimer.edu.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App