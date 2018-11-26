PGIMER MD, MS Result: The results of PGIMER 2019 entrance examination for MD/MS courses has been released today. Candidates can now download the result by logging into - pgimer.edu.in.

PGIMER MD, MS Result: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has announced the results of PGIMER 2019 for MD/MS courses today, i.e. on November 26, 2018. The results have been published on the official website – pgimer.edu.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the PGIMER entrance examination this year can check their respective results by logging into the website by following the steps given below. It has also been reported that the admissions to the courses based on the PGIMER examination will be closed on December 31, 2018.

Moreover, as per an official report, not less than 10,000 students have appeared in the written examination for admission to the MD and MS courses this year. The PGIMER 2019 was conducted by the Chandigarh based Institute on November 25, 2018 for admission to various postgraduate programmes at the institution. Reports say that for those who are admitted through this entrance examination, their classes would start from first January next year.

Direct link to visit the official website to download PGIMER 2019 result: http://pgimer.edu.in/PGIMER_PORTAL

How to download the PGIMER 2019 result?

Log in to the official website of PGIMER – pgimer.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “MD/MS January 2019 result”

Now, login with your credentials such as Application number and Password

Click on the submit button to proceed

Candidates will be taken to the list of selected candidates

Check your result and take a print out for future reference if necessary

