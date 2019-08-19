PGIMER Paramedical result 2019 declared @pgimer.edu.in by the Postgraduate Institute for Medical Education and Research Chandigarh. All those candidates those who were waiting for the results and has appeared in the examination can check the results by visiting the official website.

PGIMER Paramedical result 2019 declared @pgimer.edu.in: The Postgraduate Institute for Medical Education and Research PGIMER, Chandigarh has declared the PGIMER Paramedical Result 2019. Candidates those who had applied for the Paramedical Entrance Exam 2019 can check the results online by visiting the official website pgimer.edu.in.

Steps to check PGIMER Chandigarh Paramedical Result 2019

By following these steps, candidates can check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of PGIMER, pgimer.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on the ‘Information For Candidates Section’ link

Step 3: Find and Click the link for B.Sc Paramedical Courses for Sept 2019 Session

Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Find Link to Check Combined Merit List / Roll-Number Wise Result / Merit Wise Result

Step 6: Result will open in PDF List Format

Step 7: Find out your result status using the search functionality

Step 8: Download the result for future reference.

Along with the declaration of Paramedical result for the entrance exam, the institute has also announced the admission process for shortlisted candidates. The shortlisted candidates are required to submit the photocopies of original academic documents along-with age proof and caste certificate before August 22, 2019.

Also, the shortlisted candidates will be called or the document verification process which can be done by visiting the PGIMER Chandigarh campus. Selected candidates will also be called for the PGIMER Paramedical Counselling Process from August 26, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App