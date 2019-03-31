PGIMER Recruitment 2019: Applications are been invited for the posts of Senior Research Fellow and Lab Technician posts under Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. Interested candidates need to apply to the post on or before April 13, 2019.

Important dates:

• April 13, 2019: Last date of submitting the application

• April 15, 2019 (10:30 AM) : Walk-in-interview

Educational Qualification:

• Lab Technician-10+2 in Science and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician or one year DMLT with one year of experience.

• Senior Research Fellow –Master’s in Life Sciences with 2 years of research experience as JRF.

Vacancy:

• Lab Technician- 01 Post

• Senior Research Fellow– 01 Post

Age Limit:

• Lab Technician Post Job – 30 Years

• Senior Research Fellow Post Job – 35 Years

How to apply:

The eligible candidates can apply to the post by sending their application along with their curriculum vitae and other important documents to the above address:

Office of Dr Nirbhai Singh, Principal Investigator, 501 Advanced Eye Centre, 5th Floor, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Selection Procedure:

Candidates who would be shortlisted may have to appear for the personal interview round on the above address:

Committee Room, School of Public Health, PGIMER, Chandigarh

About Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research :

The Institute was originally under the Government of undivided Punjab. After the reorganization of the state, the administrative control of the institute passed on to the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The institute aims to provide high-quality patient care. Attain self-sufficiency in postgraduate medical education and to meet the country’s need for highly qualified medical teachers in all medical and surgical fields. Provide educational facilities for the training of personnel in all important branches of health activity. It has been ranked 2 in the category of medical institutes in latest NIRF rankings in India.

PGIMER is involved in research for the rural and community-related environment and health problems. The focus of research has been on tackling diseases like dental caries, stone disease, cancer, and sexually transmitted diseases, diarrhoea, tuberculosis, malaria, amoebiasis, systemic vasculitis, relapsing polychondritis, HIV, leprosy, hepatitis, anaemia, leukaemia, hypertension, atherosclerosis, thalassemia.

