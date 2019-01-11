PGIMER Recruitment 2019: The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGMIER), Chandigarh, the Institution has invited the application for various faculty posts in various departments. The recruitment has been released to fill 134 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professors.

PGIMER Recruitment 2019: As per the latest notification, The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGMIER), Chandigarh, the Institution has invited the application for various faculty posts in various departments. The notification has been released vide advertisement number PGI/RC/2019/001/0050 dated 04.01.2019. The recruitment has been released to fill 134 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professors. The interested candidates can download the application form online. The form will be filled through offline. The hard copy has to be sent to O/o Administrative Officer, Recruitment Cell, PGIMER, Sector-12, Chandigarh on 06.02.2019. The candidates can send the application form till 04:00 P.M

However, the last date to download the application form is January 29. which the link to download the form will be disabled. The last date to deposit fee is February 2, 2019.

Steps to apply for PGIMER Recruitment 2019

Go to the official website of pgimer.edu.in Click on the tab of Recruitment A new page will be displayed, click on the link ‘offline applications invited’ Click on the application form Take its print out Fill and send its hard copy to the given address.

Read the instructions carefully before filling the form.

The qualified candidates will be called for an interview. However, the same would be provisional subject to fulfilment of all requirements. The candidates who will fail to fulfill the requirements he/she will not be allowed to appear for an interview.

