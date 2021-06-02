Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12th board exams this year. He tweeted that the government has taken a decision that is student-friendly and one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth.

Amid uncertainty and stress over Covid-19 situation in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that there would be no Class 12th board exams this year. Stressing the government’s concern over the health and safety of lakhs of students across the country, PM Modi said that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and emphasised the need for sensitivity towards students who have been found themselves in anxiety over their future for almost a year now.

‘The Government of India has decided to cancel the Class 12th CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth’, PM tweeted. The official release from the Education ministry further clarified that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of students as per a well denied objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Even though there is a section of students and parents who are relieved with the decision, many are worried about the big question- if there are no board exams, how will students be graded?

Some of the questions that need evaluation and introspection are – How will schools ensure free and fair marking? Will cut offs still be the sole criteria for college admissions? Can students not satisfied with their results ask for re-evaluations? Will entrance exams be mandatory for college admissions? More importantly, how will students with no Internet access be included in the ‘new normal’ of online education?