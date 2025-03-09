Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Check The Eligibility And How To Apply

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has announced that the registration window for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 will close on March 12, 2025.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Check The Eligibility And How To Apply


The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has announced that the registration window for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 will close on March 12, 2025. Eligible candidates interested in applying can do so through the official website at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This initiative is part of the government’s effort to build a skilled and knowledgeable workforce that can contribute effectively to the nation’s development. By offering hands-on experience, the scheme helps bridge the gap between theoretical education and practical skills.

To register for the PM Internship Scheme 2025, follow these steps:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  1. Visit the official website: pminternship.mca.gov.in
  2. Click the “Register” link on the homepage.
  3. You will be redirected to a new page where you can fill in your registration details.
  4. Submit the information and a resume will automatically be created based on the details provided.
  5. Apply for up to five internship opportunities based on your location, sector preferences, qualifications, and functional roles.
  6. Save your application form for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria for the PM Internship Scheme 2025:

  • Applicants must have passed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, or Diploma courses.
  • Fresh graduates from non-premier institutions are also eligible.
  • The required qualifications include Matriculation + ITI in a relevant trade or Intermediate + AICTE-recognized diploma or a Bachelor’s degree from a UGC/AICTE-recognized university.
  • The age limit is between 18 to 24 years, with relaxation for OBC/SC/ST categories.

Benefits of the PM Internship Scheme 2025:

  • A monthly stipend of Rs. 5,000.
  • A one-time payment of Rs. 6,000.
  • Real-life work experience in top companies.

This government initiative aims to provide valuable internship opportunities to young people from low-income households. In its pilot phase, the scheme will support 1.25 lakh youth, with a goal to facilitate internships for one crore individuals over the next five years.

Must Read: 1st Time In History, Aligarh Muslim University Will Celebrate Holi, Initiated By Akhil Kaushal

Filed under

How TO APPLY PM Internship Scheme 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Poland Plans Military Training For All Adult Males In The Country, Know Why

Poland Plans Military Training For All Adult Males In The Country, Know Why

‘I Like How I Am’: MP Teen With ‘Werewolf Syndrome’ Sets Guinness World Record For Hairiest Face

‘I Like How I Am’: MP Teen With ‘Werewolf Syndrome’ Sets Guinness World Record For...

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor...

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

MEA Condemns Hindu Temple Vandalism In California, Calls It, ‘Despicable Acts’ Urging Strict Action

MEA Condemns Hindu Temple Vandalism In California, Calls It, ‘Despicable Acts’ Urging Strict Action

Entertainment

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women