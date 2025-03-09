PM Internship Scheme 2025: Check The Eligibility And How To Apply

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has announced that the registration window for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 will close on March 12, 2025.

This initiative is part of the government’s effort to build a skilled and knowledgeable workforce that can contribute effectively to the nation’s development. By offering hands-on experience, the scheme helps bridge the gap between theoretical education and practical skills.

To register for the PM Internship Scheme 2025, follow these steps:

Visit the official website: pminternship.mca.gov.in Click the “Register” link on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new page where you can fill in your registration details. Submit the information and a resume will automatically be created based on the details provided. Apply for up to five internship opportunities based on your location, sector preferences, qualifications, and functional roles. Save your application form for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria for the PM Internship Scheme 2025:

Applicants must have passed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, or Diploma courses.

Fresh graduates from non-premier institutions are also eligible.

The required qualifications include Matriculation + ITI in a relevant trade or Intermediate + AICTE-recognized diploma or a Bachelor’s degree from a UGC/AICTE-recognized university.

The age limit is between 18 to 24 years, with relaxation for OBC/SC/ST categories.

Benefits of the PM Internship Scheme 2025:

A monthly stipend of Rs. 5,000.

A one-time payment of Rs. 6,000.

Real-life work experience in top companies.

This government initiative aims to provide valuable internship opportunities to young people from low-income households. In its pilot phase, the scheme will support 1.25 lakh youth, with a goal to facilitate internships for one crore individuals over the next five years.

