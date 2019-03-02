PNB recruitment 2019: The application process for the recruitment of 325 Technical Officers at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) will end tomorrow, March 3, 2019. The applicants who are planning to apply are advised to visit the official website @ pnbindia.in as soon as possible.

The application process for the recruitment of 325 Technical Officers at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) will end tomorrow, March 3, 2019. The applicants who are planning to apply are advised to visit the official website @ pnbindia.in as soon as possible. The online application process was commenced from February 14, 2019, and will end tomorrow and applicants should keep the fact in a notice that there is no other mode of application besides applying online.

Apart from the registration process, the applicants will also not be allowed to edit their application after March 2, 2019. The last day for the printing of application is March 17, 2019. The applicants can submit the fee online from February 14, 2019, to March 2, 2019. The date of the examination has not been announced yet. The examination will be conducted in both English and Hindi.

PNB recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website @ www.pnbindia.in

Click on ‘recruitments’ under the ‘news buzz’ section

Click on ‘click here to apply for the recruitment of 325 technical officers’

Enter registration number and password to log-in, if registered

Those registering for the first time click on ‘click here for new registration’

Fill in detail and register, use registration number to log-in

Fill the form, upload documents

Make payment

PNB recruitment 2019: Details of Reservation

PNB recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee, for reserved category candidates will be required to pay Rs 100.

Coming to the salary, the candidates selected for the post Senior Manager(Credit)/ Law will get a pay scale between Rs 42,020 to 51,490. Those recruited as Manager (Credit)/ Law/ HRD will get remuneration between Rs 31,705 to 45,950 and Officer (IT) will be paid between Rs 23,700 to 42,020. The selected candidate will receive a call letter for the examination.

